Tonight’s program begins commemorating the beginning of the March Madness tournament! In this, we have an extensive discussion about the name, image, and likeness of college athletes. Derrell goes over some figures that the NCAA will be taking home in profit due to TV deals, viewership, merchandise, rights to names and logos and so much more. We field phone calls and texts from all different perspectives. Also this show Derrell goes over the possibility of making Daylight Saving Time permanent, and also talks about the electric car and what the future of electric vehicles are in this country. Enjoy!