Tonight’s show begins talking about our biggest annoyances. We take that topic and tie it into the March Madness tournament just getting underway with the play-in games. We field phone calls about everyone’s “number one seed” annoyances. This topic ties perfectly into our March Madness edition of Virtual Basketball which is just an absolute blast! We also discuss the future of movie theater and the movie theater experiences, have another WTMJ Nights poll for the evening and so much more. Enjoy!