Tonight’s big show begins talking about Tony Zielinski’s Milwaukee Monstrosity home that has been sold! Would you move into this multi-million dollar house that clearly sticks out from other houses in the neighborhood? This leads into a discussion of neighbor nightmare stories and we got some good ones! We also play a very exciting round of Virtual Basketball, talk about David Muir, talk some syrup, Great Scott, and so much more to end the work week. Download & Enjoy!