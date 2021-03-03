Big show tonight which fires right out of the gate with office etiquette. We had a situation with the previous show’s Producer who left a mess everywhere in the producer booth – so we addressed it. This led into a discussion with other workplace pet peeves and hear from listeners with their worst stories. Plus we have UW-Milwaukee Basketball Head Coach Pat Baldwin to discuss their comeback over Wright State last night. *Full interview below* – All of that plus Great Scott! National National Anthem Day, and their worst renditions, and so much more fun. Enjoy!

Coach Baldwin’s full interview: