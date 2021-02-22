Huge show tonight! We begin asking about harrowing airplane experiences as footage of a flight over Denver with a turbine engine on fire has gone viral. We take listener’s experiences and a very interesting story about someone in New York City on the day of 9/11. We also have another WTMJ Nights ‘What The Hill’ Investigation with Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill and get the latest on Morsel The Moose. Plus a very interesting round of Virtual Basketball with some Marquette royalty by lineage. Great Scott as well plus a whole lot more. Download & Enjoy!