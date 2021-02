Tonight’s show begins with the discussion of lowering the American flag to half staff to commemorate a life lost – but what are the credentials? Scott points out he has seen it a lot lately, does that take away the meaning of why we do it in the first place? We also have the final results to Chapter 6 of WTMJ Nights Bed Time. We play virtual basketball, hear an opening in the Planters camp, and so much more. Enjoy!