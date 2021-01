Big program tonight! We have Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Costas on the show to talk about the life and legend of Hank Arron. Bob speaks to Aaron’s work as an amazing baseball player, but even as a better human being, activist, and gentlemen. We also have Chapter 4 of WTMJ Nights Bed Time! Great Scott, and a discussion of the most antiquated things still available. Enjoy!

Bob Costas full interview: