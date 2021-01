Our first full 3-hour show in a while! We discuss the debacle with tickets to the Packers NFC Championship game, we have Pancake’s Packers Playoff Promo Breakdown (Quadruple P-B!) Sprinkled throughout the show, we have our tribute to the most memorable moments to the 45th President of the United States. We also talk Inauguration, and play an exciting round of Virtual Basketball! Enjoy!