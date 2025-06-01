5th District Alderman Lamont Westmoreland is known for being outspoken. He’s only been a member of Milwaukee’s Common Council for a few years, yet has made an impact because he is not afraid to tell it like it is. Today on Conversations, he sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss what he believes are the greatest problems threatening Milwaukee and what we can do to fix them. He also reveals how he feels about his status as a controversial figure, talks about his future political ambitions, and so much more. It’s all ahead on this open, honest, and straightforward edition of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: There was a statement that I put out.

LIBBY COLLINS: I happen to have it right here.

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: Yes, go for it.

LIBBY COLLINS: You called out litter items like tumbleweave, Black and Mild wrappers, Milwaukee’s Best beer cans, and Hennessy bottles. A lot of people felt those were triggering words.

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: Did you do it deliberately?

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: You know, I own that, and I said, okay, well, maybe I shouldn’t have worded it that way. But I’ll tell you this, there’s a particular part of my district, they did a neighborhood clean. And it was a Saturday, and they cleaned up, you know, things were looking great. Monday, I drove through there, and it appeared that it never happened. So, if I’m being honest, I was irate. And the items that you described were the items I was looking at.

LIBBY COLLINS: I’ve heard people say you sound more like a republican than a democrat.

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: I’ve heard that.

LIBBY COLLINS: Would you ever change parties?

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: I’m not a democrat. I’m not a republican either. I’m one that believes that I wish that the two-party system did not exist. I think if the two-party system did not exist, there are a lot of people that would be in trouble because they wouldn’t know what to do. There are several democrats that vote for the democratic candidate because they’re the candidate. There are several republicans that vote the other way because that’s the candidate. But if you ask some of these people like, you know, what do you like about them, what policy idea do you like, what have they accomplished, or what do they want to do that you love, they can’t answer those questions. I think the two-party political system just puts people at odds.

LIBBY COLLINS: You say you don’t think of yourself as either, you’re probably getting confrontations and calls from republicans and democrats saying, hey, would you run for state legislature, would you think about running for congress? Have you had those calls, or what are the future plans for you?

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: I’m, let me think, 41. I’m 41 years old.

LIBBY COLLINS: You’re a kid.

LAMONT WESTMORELAND: I’m a kid.

We have this conversation about, like, how fast time moves, and it’s cool to see your kids evolve, it’s cool to see anybody evolve, but it’s also sad. What I strive to do is live in the moment.