Hat making is a lost art with only 15 master hat makers left in the United States, but three of them are right here in Milwaukee. Today on WTMJ Conversations, Kate McLaughlin from the McLaughlin & Hayes Hat Company talks with WTMJ’s Libby Collins about the lost art of hat making, creating headpieces for stage and screen, being immortalized in the Kentucky Derby Museum, and so much more. It’s all ahead on this fashionable edition of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: You don’t just create hats for people locally, you’ve worked with theater companies throughout the United States, including one show on Broadway that actually won a Tony.

KATE MCLAUGHLIN: Yes, that would be War Paint.

So, War Paint won Tony awards, multiple. And so, our hats were on stage with Patti LuPone, which was incredible.

LIBBY COLLINS: And that show was about a fashion icon.

KATE MCLAUGHLIN: Fashion icons, yes. Elizabeth Arden and Estée Lauder and the little war that those two cosmetic ladies had between each other.

LIBBY COLLINS: How did you first get involved in making hats?

KATE MCLAUGHLIN: Well, in the 1980s, I was literally Molly Ringwald’s character in Pretty In Pink, and nothing was cool enough for me. And so, I had been sewing ever since I was a little girl. And then, when I was a junior in high school in our Home Ec class, I made my very first hat. And all of the other girls in class made like simple little braided headbands, and I made something incredibly theatrical, something that you could imagine in a fashion folio of Marie Antoinette. And it was this big tapestry hat with ostrich feathers and veiling and flowers, and it was huge. Like, you could’ve seen it on stage at the Skylight Opera.