When a police officer is involved in a critical incident, many people are affected, but we seldom hear about the toll it takes on the first responder involved in the incident. Today on WTMJ Conversations, Hartford Township Police Captain Adam Meyers sits down with WTMJ's Libby Collins to share his story and his newest initiative, Stop the Threat – Stop the Stigma.

ADAM MEYERS: Dispatch called to me saying, please respond to Walmart, there’s somebody there refusing to leave and they just want some assistance removing them. We do that all the time.

As I was responding, they advised me that this person was walking towards the sporting goods section, where she eventually removed a hatchet from the packaging.

So, I parked, I exited my vehicle, I drew my weapon right away because I had no idea where she was in the store. And I remember seeing a man and a woman standing there, and I looked at them, I asked them, where is she. And they pointed down towards the lawn and garden aisle.

I ran down to where they were pointing. And when I first made contact with her, her back was towards me, and it appeared that she was chopping up a pallet full of weed and feed. And she turned around and faced me, and that’s when I realized she didn’t have a knife in her hand, it was a hatchet.

I gave her multiple demands to stop, to drop the hatchet. She would not listen to me. She was advancing towards me. There were a lot of customers in that area. And then I made the decision to shoot.

LIBBY COLLINS: You were involved in a training exercise where you had a panic attack.

ADAM MEYERS: I was attending an active-shooter training, and we were watching a PowerPoint presentation about different active shooters. I started getting really, really hot, getting a knot in my stomach, and about a minute passed, and I reached up to my forehead and it was drenched in sweat. I was having a panic attack. But the first thing I could think was, I have to fight this, I have to hide it, I can’t let anybody know that I’m struggling right now. But they all knew I was involved in a shooting. If I had just raised my hand and said, I’m sorry, I can’t do this, I have to go home, it would’ve been okay.