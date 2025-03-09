Today, you know him as the host of Wisconsin’s Midday News. But how did Greg Matzek get to where he is today? Greg joins WTMJ’s Libby Collins to talk about his start in radio, becoming a medical case study, the difference in Wisconsin sports teams’ locker rooms, and so much more. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: Growing up in Wisconsin the first time you stepped into that locker room at Lambeau must have been such a rush.

GREG MATZEK: It was massive. It’s so big. The size of the locker room is what stood out to me, right.

You cover a Bucks game, you get into the locker room, it’s small, and the people are really big. There’s no room to move.

You get into the locker room where the Brewers play, and that’s pretty sizable, that clubhouse, you can maneuver around, but again, the old days of County Stadium, not very big.

When I stepped into Lambeau the first time it felt like its own city. It’s huge. And I was always interested to see whose lockers were next to whose. The dynamics of a locker room I always think are very interesting.

LIBBY COLLINS: You were on a reality show, Beg, Borrow, and Deal.

GREG MATZEK: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: How did that all come about?

GREG MATZEK: It can best be described as ESPN’s version of The Amazing Race. I had seen some episodes of the first season my, I guess it would be, first year out of college. And one day there was a marathon, so I watched a little bit of this. I’m like, this was fascinating.

And then at the end of one of the episodes, they said if you’re interested in being on season two, fill out an application and send in a tape. So, I did. I can’t even begin to think about what I put on that tape or what stood out to the producers, but I got a call back saying, okay, you’re still in the hunt here.