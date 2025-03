The Nun Study began in 1986, with the aim of answering the question of what causes Dementia and Alzheimer’s. But this study has a connection to Milwaukee that you may not have known about! Today on WTMJ Conversations, Sister Charlene Zeisset talks with WTMJ’s Libby Collins about the origins and practice of the Nun Study, the legacy left by those involved, and what we can learn from it. It’s all ahead on this fascinating edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.