You watched her for years as a FOX6 TV anchor. Now, Stephanie Grady has a new career teaching young female athletes how to succeed in all facets of their life. She tells WTMJ's Libby Collins her story of growing up devoted to training for the Olympics as a figure skater, her method for success, and her techniques for training young women to be camera-ready and business-savvy.