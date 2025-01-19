The Milwaukee Fire Department has developed the MORI program to address the problem of multiple overdose calls. Chief Aaron Lipski and Lt. Jonathan Belott talk with Libby Collins on this edition of WTMJ Conversations about the Milwaukee Overdose Response Initiative. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: Does the availability of Narcan give an addict a sense of, hey, I can be okay if I do OD, somebody’s going to give this to me?

JONATHAN BELOTT: That’s the number one fear that people have. My answer may seem obtuse, but I really don’t mean it that way. Yes, is the answer. But we cannot do anything about this problem if the person dies. We have to keep the person alive. It is a horrible thing to have somebody die for reasons other than just natural good old old age, it’s a horrible thing.

LIBBY COLLINS: Are these oftentimes people where this is not the first time that they were in that position?

CHIEF AARON LIPSKI: Oh, absolutely. One of the reasons why we wanted to start this program is because you go out there and you see somebody over and over again.

The way our team is formatted, we have our core group who our entire job is just doing this work, but we also have our people from the field who supplement that. So, it may be somebody who is also trained that will have that overdose in the field the day before and then they come and they work with us the next day to just help out the team, and all of a sudden, we’re going out to see the person that they saw who had that overdose the previous day. And now they’re able to kind of make that extra connection too, like, hey, I was here. I told you we’re going to come back and now we’re here. And now we’ve expanded that level of trust.