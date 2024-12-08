As the new Editor-in-Chief of the Milwaukee Business Journal, Tim Gibbons has a large role to fill, and he knows it. Today on WTMJ Conversations, he sits down with Libby Collins to discuss his beginnings as a reporter, the importance of local news, how to make business interesting, and much more. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: Business can be boring. How do you make it interesting?

TIM GIBBONS: Reporters out of college will have this business can be boring, business is boring. Now, A, God bless people who sit through city council meetings, but, you know, if you think government’s interesting and business is boring, there’s something wrong with you. Business is what we do. We all work somewhere, we all have employees or are an employee, we buy things, we sell things. Business is how life is done, understanding what’s happening in that world should be fascinating.