Cindy Karrels started crafting delicious chocolates for herself and her loved ones. Then, after more than ten years, she entered into competition at the State Fair. Today, the Best of Show winner talks to WTMJ’s Libby Collins about how she began making chocolates, the people and ideas that inspire her luxurious flavors, and the intricacies of the chocolate-making process. It’s all ahead on this delectable edition of WTMJ Conversations!