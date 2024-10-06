Greg Wesley is the new President and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. Today, he talks with Libby Collins about the people who made him who he is today, the new community space, Thrive on King, and ways the Greater Milwaukee Foundations invests in the community. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

GREG WESLEY: It is important, particularly in communities that have not been invested in as much, to have a positive role model that you might see in somebody that has decided to stay in the community that cares about people and that may, you know, take a liking to someone.

I can still remember when I was a very small kid, an older lady who her family had moved away, and she just thought I was the greatest little kid. And she said to my mom, “Hey, I’d love to take him to a baseball game one day.” And if you know my mom, she was like, “What are you talking about?”

But Mrs. Tillman taught me something that I just can’t describe. She cared about me, and it didn’t have to be that she was going to do anything different except to say, I want to show you some positive things. It just stuck with me, and I’ve always decided that me, as a community leader, how you make a person feel really, really matters. How you create opportunity, if you can, really matters.