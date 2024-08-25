In the summer of 2020, twins Leena and Leean Le joined Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty’s march to Washington. What they experienced over those 24 days would change the course of their lives forever. Today, they sit down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to talk about how they became involved with the march, the cult-like atmosphere that developed as they walked across the country, and the way that summer affects their lives to this day. All this and much more on this suspenseful edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LEENA LE: There were several times that me and Leann wanted to leave, and we were planning to catch a train or something to go back home because it was just getting really frustrating how disorganized everything was. And whenever we tried to communicate with him in order to help organize the group, it was just really hard to communicate with him because anytime we pointed out an issue, he would backlash or make it seem like it was our fault.

The plan each day was for everyone to get up early and begin marching, because his goal was to be able to march 30 miles per day, but each morning when the entire group would get up and get ready early, he would be the one that we would end up waiting on and we wouldn’t start marching until like 4:00 or 5:00 in the afternoon.

And then it would be during that time that he would gather up the entire group and begin individually chastising members of the group that he felt was causing a problem, even though —

LIBBY COLLINS: In front of everybody else?

LEENA LE: Yeah. So, we would all be in a circle and he would call them into the middle of the circle and he would publicly humiliate them and make them feel crazy.