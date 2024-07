Roger Caplinger spent 33 years as the Medical Director for the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2017 he received the devastating news that he had pancreatic cancer. Today, he sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss his remarkable journey, what he learned from working with the Brewers, the revolutionary pancreatic cancer research being done in Milwaukee, and so much more. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.