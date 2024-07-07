Diana Higgenbottom Anagnostopoulos has had a long journey. After finding out as a child that she was adopted, her search for her birth parents is a story decades in the making. Today, she sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to tell the whole tale, from finding out that her biological mother did not want to meet her, to being reunited with her father’s family, and having her journey be the focus of a documentary. It’s all ahead on this heartwarming edition of WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.