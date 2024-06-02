After spending nearly a decade as a news anchor on TMJ4, Julia Fello has joined the team here at WTMJ! You know her from Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, but Julia’s journey has taken her all over the Midwest. Today on WTMJ Conversations, Libby Collins sits down with Julia Fello to talk about getting her start as an intern for CNN, the differences between television and radio, finding connection with her audience, and so much more. It’s all ahead on this newsworthy edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: Why did you make the decision to move from TV to radio? Because, usually, people want to move from radio to TV.

JULIA FELLO: Believe it or not, I wish I would have gone to radio sooner. Television is a dazzling thing, right, but I think that you wouldn’t be able to have this type of conversation on television. It’s very — I don’t know if the right word is robotic, but it’s very rehearsed. Everything is written down to the toss, like, “Hey, let’s go to the weather,” or, “Hello, I’m Julia Fello.” It’s written in the Teleprompter. Everything is timed by the millisecond.

And here you have, “Here’s ten minutes, fill it.” And then you can really, really get into deep stories and talk about, like, what was going on with the MPS referendum, for or against. And I just love it.