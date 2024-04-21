As the CEO of Sellars Absorbent Materials, Tom Sellars has been dedicated to creating sustainable, environmentally friendly products. But Tom is much more than a businessman. He has worked with artists like James Taylor, Willie Nelson, Jerry Garcia, and even Paul McCartney to plan massive concerts to raise awareness of Earth Day. Tom joins WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss how he first began working with musicians, some of his favorite “on the tour bus” stories, and his pivot to starting a business that became a multi-million dollar company. It’s all ahead on this edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.