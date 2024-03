If you wanted to record an album, where would you go? Nashville, New York, or L.A.? What about Grafton? Today, WTMJ’s Libby Collins sits down with Blues Historian Angie Mack to talk about a recording studio that recorded some of the most influential blues artists of the genre. Learn about the early days of Paramount Records, how Grafton is keeping its blues legacy alive, and much more on this exciting edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.