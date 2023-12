If you think you ate a lot over the holidays, imagine eating for a living! WTMJ’s Libby Collins sits down with professional eater Katina DeJarnett, who has built an impressive online fanbase under the name Katina Eats Kilos, to discuss how she began her career, garnering millions of views online, and the most memorable challenges she’s faced. It’s all ahead on this delicious edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.