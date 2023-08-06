WTMJ’s Libby Collins sits down Sheriff Denita Ball to discuss growing up in the south, how she began her career in law enforcement, the lessons she’s learned throughout her time, and her plans for the future. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: You joined the police department at a time when there still were not that many women. How difficult was that to navigate?

SHERIFF DENITA BALL: It was challenging, because as a result, you’re in a male-dominated field and some of the males thought that you were taking jobs away from them who needed to provide for their family.

You could go to a house and they would ask, “Where’s the real police,” and call for a supervisor. And, luckily, the supervisor would say, “If you need service, this officer is here to help you; otherwise, we’re leaving.” So, there were still some barriers in that respect.

And I also would work from time to time with a police officer who didn’t say a word to me for eight hours unless it was work related.

LIBBY COLLINS: So, you were in the same squad car with somebody for a full shift —

SHERIFFDENITA BALL: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: — and they wouldn’t talk to you unless, “Check that guy out over there”?

SHERIFF DENITA BALL: Or, unless we were dispatched to an assignment and he had to ask a question or two of me based upon what the investigation was or what I found out, but otherwise, we drove around for eight hours and he never said a word.