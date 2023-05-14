Rosemary Kennedy, sister of President Kennedy, had a lobotomy and was institutionalized in Jefferson, Wisconsin. WTMJ’s Libby Collins sits down with author Elizabeth Koehler-Pentacoff, whose aunt was a nun who took care of Rosemary. Hear this story from a perspective you’ve never experienced before on today’s WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

ELIZABETH KOEHLER-PENTACOFF: The very first visit that Rosemary saw her mother was extremely traumatic. My aunt and two other nuns took her to the airport to see Mrs. Kennedy come. And Mrs. Kennedy saw her daughter far away, and Rosemary started running toward her, and Mrs. Kennedy thought that she was going to get a, you know, wonderful hug. So, she threw her arms open, and Rosemary ran and started pounding on her chest, just screaming as if to say, “Where have you been these past 20 years?”