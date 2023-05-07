Mel Ricks can be seen and heard all over Milwaukee. From hosting Milwaukee Bucks games to hosting a show on our sister station the Truth, she does it all. She sat down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to discuss how she started working with the Bucks, her beginnings in radio, and her hopes for the future on today’s WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript can be found below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: You mentioned game four you really felt a change.

MELANIE RICKS: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: And we know now that Coach Bud had lost his brother —

MELANIE RICKS: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: — just hours before that game.

MELANIE RICKS: Yes.

LIBBY COLLINS: Was there anything that you saw that you thought to yourself, boy, this just doesn’t seem normal?

MELANIE RICKS: I could just feel that there was a shift, and I didn’t understand what was causing it. I never want to be the kind of person who says, “Someone wants it more,” or, “They’re not trying hard enough,” because who are we to say that? I always believe that that person, that individual, that team gave it all that they could.

And so, when what we were giving wasn’t enough, I’m like, there’s something else going on. Because I’m like, we’re better than this Miami Heat team, but we were playing as if we didn’t feel that way. And so, I could tell that there was something missing.