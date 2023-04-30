Why would someone leave a successful career in the corporate world to work at a vineyard? Libby Collins asks Jocelyn Mentuis about her motivation. Listen in the player above. A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

JOCELYN MENTUIS: I just love sharing our wine with people. So, I love the whole experience of whether you’re coming in for a tasting, or maybe you’re a regular and you come in every other week and you just have a glass of wine with your spouse or whoever, just kind of making that a great experience.

We get a lot of people from all over, you know, people who are regulars that come from the Milwaukee area, and they come up because they like the peacefulness of being in the vineyard. You know, it’s beautiful, it’s quiet, you can bring your puppy out with you and have a glass of wine.

LIBBY COLLINS: So, you’re dog friendly, too.

JOCELYN MENTUIS: We are, we’re dog friendly.

But I just love creating that experience.