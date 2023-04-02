WTMJ’s Libby Collins sits down with Alison Kleibor, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Humane Society, to discuss how she became involved with the organization, things that people should consider before adopting a pet, how the WHS works to shut down puppy mills, and more on today’s WTMJ Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: For somebody out there that’s thinking of adopting, what should they be asking themselves before they come —

ALISON KLEIBOR: Sure.

LIBBY COLLINS: — to the Wisconsin Humane Society?

ALISON KLEIBOR: What are you looking for? What are you interested in? What’s your why for adoption? And is it companionship, is it you’re looking for a running buddy, is it security, is it just having someone to go home to at the end of the day? What’s your why? Because I think that will help us help you find that right match.

And then I think also, there’s always the time factor, people, well, I work really long hours. I can tell you that, like, I can find you a cat that is okay with you working really long hours. So, just trying to find what the right match is for you. And this is — I will plug fostering here, if you’re at all on the fence, fostering, whether it’s for us or another organization, is a great way to kind of test drive that commitment and positively impact not only the animal you’re bringing into your home but the animal at the shelter who now has more time or space or staff time, because that animal you took home is now on your couch instead of at the kennel with us.

LIBBY COLLINS: Once you adopt, will Wisconsin Humane Society follow through after we take them home?

ALISON KLEIBOR: Sure. And what I would say is, we are there. So, we understand that — obviously, our goal is for this to be a

successful match for you and for this animal for a very long time, but if it doesn’t work out, we’re also here for that, too. Whether that’s a foster or an adoption, you can bring the animal back to us. You don’t have to, but we’re not going to judge you for that, we’re going to gather some more information, learn more about what you’re looking for, learn more about that animal, and hopefully move forward to find better matches going forward.