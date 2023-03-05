Meteorologist Bart Adrian spent 28 years in the air at Channel 6. Why did he leave TV and where did that career change lead? WTMJ’s Libby Collins asked Bart on this weeks Conversations. Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: Why did you decide to leave TV?

BART ADRIAN: Okay. Well, that’s a question I think I can address candidly. I didn’t decide to leave TV, to be honest with you. When my contract was up at the TV station in 2010, it was a difficult time. And, you know, what is interesting, for most of the years that I was in television, when it was time for contracts to come up, I would always be asking myself and talking with my wife about, is this the time for me to consider switching to teaching. And it seemed like it always was getting kicked down the road. And finally, in 2010, I truthfully was not thinking about transitioning, but that was when the decision was made that my contract was not going to be renewed. And I took that as a signal that this is the time to look to transition to teach. And I went right over to UW-Milwaukee where I had, you know, long-established connections and made the transition beginning in the fall of 2010 to moving into teaching over there.

LIBBY COLLINS: How did that affect you though when you found out that your contract wasn’t going to be renewed?

BART ADRIAN: Oh, I think like everybody, I was not entirely expecting it. Although, there were signs of the times in the economy and in the way things were going in the TV station at the time, and I don’t fault or hold that against anybody in the TV station management. It wasn’t an easy thing because when you’ve been in one place for 28 years, it’s just stark to suddenly make the transition.