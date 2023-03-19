The Milwaukee Business Journal’s Editor-in-Chief, Mark Kass, joined WTMJ’s Libby Collins for Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News.

Kass discussed how new ownership at the long abandoned Northridge mall could be a step forward for Milwaukee’s Northwest side. Collins also asked Kass about the plethora of new non-stop flights out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and what it means for the city. Lastly, Kass delves into his conversations with the presidents of UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University.

The full interview with Mark Kass is above.

