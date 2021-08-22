A busy Sunday on Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News hosted by WTMJ’s Libby Collins.

Mark Kass of the Milwaukee Business Journal joined to discuss Giannis becoming part-owner of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Matt Mueller of OnMilwaukee.com joined to talk about Mike Richards being ousted as Jeopardy! host.

Michelle Reinen of Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection joined to discuss back-to-school scams you should watch out for.

Former Interrogator & Intelligence Officer Sam Rogers joined the show to share his thoughts on the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan.

And Melissa Ward joined to hype up Irish Fest.