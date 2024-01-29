The off-season activities are on in Green Bay, which also means so is their search for their next signal caller for the defense after firing Joe Barry last week.

The debate, like everything is also on amongst the faithful cheeseheads. Who to hire, who not to hire, and, of course, why.

For me, and maybe for you, if you want success in Green Bay with a talented group of guys, it should focus less on the scheme a coach brings, and more of the person itself.

Wanting a specific type of defense means nothing when you hire a coach who doesn’t adjust to his players or the opposing offense. With Barry over the past three seasons, well, that’s exactly what we had in Green Bay.

The Fangio scheme is one of the more popular, and effective defenses ran out there, but again, you can scheme all you want, if you aren’t able to step up and make changes where you see fit, or don’t allow players to be in the position to make plays, schemes all go out the window, and don’t matter much at all.

Hire the coach, not the type of defense they will run.

Bring in the best candidate who will run a whatever defense – name it, but also let it be know that he will make adjustments where it’s needed and allows our best players in the best positions to succeed to finally become a unit other teams fear.

Bring in the coach who will bring new ideas, who will infuse that side of the ball with energy, and someone who will bring out the best of a unit that has been highly invested in for so many years.

It’s not about scheme, or a even a known name, it’s about Matt LaFleur finding and hiring his Matt LaFleur.