After finishing the season with a 9-8 record, and blowing expectations out of the water in 2023, Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur was NOT named to one of the five finalists for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year.

Shocking, I know, but somehow, someway, the voters for these awards must have something personal against LaFleur, because, at this point, it’s simply just disrespect. I have no idea why he is not included in the final five.

The five coaches’ names named…

Baltimore’s John Harbaugh.

Detroit’s Dan Campbell.

San Fran’s Kyle Shanahan.

Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski, and Houston’s DeMeco Ryans.

3 of them had teams that were projected to be good or great. Three.

The other two, Ryans and Stefanki, I can see the argument, sure.

The other three? Not a chance. No way.

Honestly, what does LaFleur have to do in order to be recognized for the good job that he has done? When he won 13 games for three seasons consecutively people said it was nice, but it was more of a credit to the MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Now, when nobody gives him a chance this season, he takes the leagues youngest roster, makes the playoffs, and goes toe-to-toe with the number one seed for a chance to play for the Super Bowl, and yet, somehow, they don’t give him any credit for that.

How does that make any sense in anybody’s world? The quick answer here, it doesn’t.

LaFleur, without any question, has done a top 5 job this season in the NFL, that is NOT debatable, and in my opinion, has done the best job out of these nominees given his circumstances.

It’s not close, either.

The disrespect is evident, it is real, and as a fan, it has gotten far out of control.

Shame on the NFL and their voters.