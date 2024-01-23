The flat rear tire, not the least of his problems. WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano captured a very Wisconsin, if not very dangerous, moment in the Marquette Interchange Monday afternoon. The individual on a motorized bike of some kind topped out at about 40 miles per hour traversing the eastbound to southbound ramp in the Marquette. The rider appeared to get off the freeway at the National Avenue exit. Road conditions were wet and slippery. WTMJ traffic reporter Debbie Lazaga says it appears the vehicle was not legally riding on the interstate, “…especially without a license plate.”