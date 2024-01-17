If you ever think there are days where your job is tough, and certainly there are jobs that are, just Imagine the feeling of trading away a league’s 4-time most valuable player, and one of, if not, the most polarizing player in maybe league history, to allow an unknown commodity to take over your storied, billion-dollar franchise.

Tough, right?

Now, imagine, months down the road, that said MVP-player is sitting at home, watching the youngest roster assembled like mini Avengers win a wildcard playoff shockingly, and be only two wins away from Super Bowl 58.

Hello, Brian Gutekunst.

In a year where more questions than known solutions laid at the doorsteps of 1265 Lombardi Avenue, Gutey helped silence the doubters this season with one of the most crucial off-seasons in recent memory.

Despite the backlash he knew it was cause, he knew trading away Rodgers this year and trusting Jordan Love was the direction this team, and this fan base needed.

Where we would be without that 2020 draft that was once, so highly critiqued? Thanks, Gutey!

How about this most recent draft class?

Drafting guys like, Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, Dontayvion Wicks and Tucker Kraft to just name literally a few, there are tons more who have contributed this season.

Where would this team be without the decision the general manager has made? Honestly. Think about it.

Brain Gutekunst better win executive of the year.



– Youngest roster

– First year starter at QB

– Traded away an MVP

– Drafted out of his mind in April



2 wins away…



I’m sure you can make a case for someone else, but man, Gutey has done a marvelous job. #GoPackGo — Brandon Sneide (@Brandon_Sneide) January 17, 2024

2 wins away from the Super Bowl. In a rebuilding year – the Packers were not suppose to be here! Absolutely fantastic work from Gutey, nothing less.

What he has been able to do this season, with this team, is nothing short of remarkable, and the few reasons I just laid out for you, are why he should be your 2023 NFL executive of the year.