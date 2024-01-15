DALLAS – The better football team won on Sunday, according to Mark Tauscher.

“(The Packers victory over the Cowboys) was a thing of beauty,” Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “The Packers had a plan that gave them every chance to win. It was a great example of playing free and not having the ‘burden of expectation.’ The Cowboys had all the pressure.”

The game was never close. At one point, the Packers led 27-0 in the first half.

“It looked like the world was on the Cowboys’ shoulders and they played like it,” Tauscher said.

The Packers are the NFL’s youngest team. Tauscher thinks they have the right mindset to make a deep playoff run.

“Green Bay went to Dallas with the right attitude,” he explained. “They’ll have to do it again if they think they’re going to (beat the 49ers) on Saturday night.”