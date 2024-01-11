The golden age of Milwaukee Bucks basektball is currently underway.

The number two seed in the Eastern Conference.

Arguably the league’s best player, and budding big 3 that has created a championship or bust mentality in Milwaukee.

After acquiring all-star guard, Damian Lillard this off-season, the expectations in Milwaukee actually grew to new heights.

Fast forward to today, and now, with more questions on this team than answers, the pressure is on to begin 2024, like never before.

Since the start of the New Year, the Bucks have posted an ugly 1-4 record, with their only win coming in the final seconds against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Look, I am not putting any coach or player on the hot seat, not happening this early in January, however, with that said, a home match-up against the one team that, at the start of the season looked to be the only thing standing in the Bucks way en route to championship number 3, is a game where this team will either sink or swim. No in-between.

Giannis has said it. Damian Lillard has said it, and Khris Middleton has even said it. This team is better than the way they have decided to play on the court, for whatever reason, it quite honestly doesn’t matter.

Coaches have to coach better, and players need to play better, and if the Bucks have a championship on their mind, tonight is the perfect time for them to exercise that thought.

If tonight, they win, the good vibes will be back and rolling in the cream city.

If, for some reason, they do not win, and it’s much like the five losses they have already suffered this month…look out in Milwaukee, it could get ugly.