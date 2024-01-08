After losing in the season finale just a year ago, the league’s 4-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers walked off the field for what would be his last time.

As the off-season began following that loss, so did the questions surrounding the future of the Green Bay Packers, and once Rodgers was traded to New York, those questions became even louder.

Is Jordan Love even good?

Can head coach, Matt LaFleur lead an unproven team with a first-year starter?

Will general manager, Brian Gutekunst regret trading away one of the game’s all-time best passers?

Will the Packers fall into the abyss, and struggle to ever find the success they typically enjoyed year in and year out?

My, oh my, how does a year answer so many questions.

After accomplishing what they could not a season ago, Jordan Love, Matt LaFleur, and Brian Gutekunst demonstrated what a total team effort can accomplish in just twelve months.

The Packers, at one point in this season, were 2-5, and things never really looked like they were going to go anywhere, but belief in each other, and belief in the quarterback turned things around.

Credit that to LaFleur, who, by the looks of it, saw the injuries continue to pile up on the offense, called on his rookie pass-catchers, and this team took off.

Credit to Jordan Love, for, at times, putting this team on his back and showcasing what a franchise quarterback is, and yes, he belongs in the MVP conversation.

And, lastly, credit to Brian Gutekunst, yes, the same Gutey that many of you own an apology to, for making the call to move on from Rodgers, and welcome in a new era, and an era, that begins with heading back to the post-season.