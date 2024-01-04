The 2023 Green Bay Packers are just one win away from clinching a birth in this season’s playoffs.

As crazy as it sounds, as much of this season has been of many ups, and downs, being one victory away from accomplishing something that was unable to be done a year ago is quite the feat.

At one point in this season, this same Packers team who is one win against the Chicago Bears from going to the dance was 3-6, and things, well, looked pretty bleak heading into November.

Yesterday I discussed Jordan Love, and how he should be in the conversation for the MVP award, and rightfully so, but without the play of his offensive line down the stretch, that would not be possible, and to me, that unit is the unsung hero of this second half rise of this team.

Early on it was a group that, without question that looked lost, and suffered a couple of injuries, but has clearly found its footing in the part of the season that always counts the most.

For a quick glance at how impressive they have been, look no further than the week 17 beatdown of the Vikings, where they paved the way for running back Aaron Jones to average 6 yards per carry on his way to 120 yards. To make matters even better, in pass protection, the Vikings blitzed Love on 76% of his dropbacks but was sacked 0 times, and only hit twice.

Over the whole season, it has been a unit that has only allowed 29 total sacks, good enough for 5th best in the NFL.

Not bad, not bad at all for the big uglies up front, who claim they never get the love they deserve, but should get the pat on the back for a job well done.