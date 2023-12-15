Packers Running Back AJ Dillon is hoping he can play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite having a broken thumb. Dillon told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “If I can go, I’m going to go.”

Often times, lineman are able to play at an elite level with a broken finger or hand, but running back is a different animal.

“It’s hard enough holding the football when you have people punching at it and chopping at your arms,” said Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee’s Wilde & Tausch. “Dillon has had a good season and he doesn’t miss games. (But) I don’t know how you can play when you’re going to be as limited as he’s going to be.”

Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Friday that he admired Dillon’s desire to get on the field on Sunday.

“I think he’ll push to play, but I just hope everyone involved makes a smart decision,” Tauscher said. “The last thing you want to do is go out there and (fumble the ball).”