The Milwaukee Bucks play the Indiana Pacers in the semi-finals of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament on Thursday afternoon. The game will be broadcast on Newsradio 620 WTMJ at 4pm CT. If the Bucks win, they advance to the tournament final on Saturday evening.

If the team wins the championship game, how should the organization celebrate?

“You definitely put up a banner,” ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Thursday. “The is the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament. This is the first time this has been done. A banner makes sense.”

“(But) I don’t want it near the NBA World Championship Banner.”

What about a victory parade?

“No way a parade,” Tauscher said.