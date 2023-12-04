Playoffs? Believe it, Packers fans.

With the Packers 27-19 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Lambeau Field, the team is now in position to get into the post-season.

If the Green & Gold keep winning, they will become a worthy and scary opponent, according to Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch.

“There’s nobody who wants to play this football team,” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Monday. “It’s a powerful combination when you have a really good young (developing) team, and then they start believing they can do it.”

“There was nothing ‘flukey’ about what we saw Sunday night.”

Tauscher believes the team’s youth makes them more dangerous.

“When you’re young, you don’t know any different,” he explained. “Guys start to believe and ask ‘Why not us?’. There is no ‘Why Not?’ You just beat the defending champions.”