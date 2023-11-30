After decades in television, news anchor/reporter Carole Meekins will sign off from ‘TMJ4 News at Five’ for the final time on Thursday night.

But don’t expect a big shin-dig, Meekins said.

“We’ll have a small reception,” the veteran news anchor told Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “I didn’t even want a party, to be honest with you.”

“The world is falling apart right now. I cannot justify a some big, huge celebration for me. I didn’t even have a wedding!”

Meekins, a former music teacher, started her career in St. Louis before taking a job with TMJ4 News in 1991.

“When I started in television, I figured I could meet people,” she laughed. “I wanted to talk people in the community.”

Meekins and her husband are not leaving the area, she said.

“We are not moving to a Sun Belt State. We’re staying here. I’ve always liked the Midwestern values. I can live anywhere, as long as the people are decent and good.”

Meekins, a former music teacher, also said she’s confident she’ll find something to do.

“This is a new beginning,” she vowed. “This is life and you have to embrace it.”

“I’m not ready to whither away.”

