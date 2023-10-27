If you see Susan Kim is at the grocery store, or the local high school football game, or the drugstore, be sure to stop and say hello.

“I love it when people come and talk to me,” the long-time TMJ4 News anchor/reporter told Wis. Morning News on Friday. “I think the best part of the job is talking to (viewers). Without your audience, you’re nothing.”

Kim, who has been on the air in Milwaukee for nearly 30 years, will be inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Kim was born in South Korea before moving to Seattle, WA. She has called Milwaukee home since 1994.

“When you live in a city for as long as we have, things that happen here matter to us too,” she said.

The 2023 Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame inductees are:

Joy Cardin, Colleen Henry, Susan Kim, Rick Romell, and Andrew Triplett.