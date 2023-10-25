Politics are important. Sports can be important too. Just don’t combine the two, said ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher.

“I don’t think we should be score-boarding (politics),” Tauscher told Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “There are winners and losers in sports. Politically we have too much (winners and losers), instead of working together and finding out how we can all win.”

“The ‘sportification’ of politics is really stupid.”

Tauscher blamed successful sports shows like ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption for turning news programs into opinionated shows.

“You still have a monsters part of the population that doesn’t agree with you. How do you find common ground?” he asked. “We want to (beat) people and make them look like idiots. I don’t think that’s good for anybody.”