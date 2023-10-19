MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano, Host of Wisconsin’s Morning News, proudly shares pictures of the singular pumpkin that grew in his vegetable garden this year.

“When the pumpkins from Halloween get rotten, I usually just chuck them in the garden until I’m ready to take a bag of yard waste to the dump,” Vitrano explained. “Probably dropped some pumpkin seeds last year that survived. This fall, I’ve got a little pumpkin growing in there.”

In and of itself, one small pumpkin is not going to spark a tourist attraction, so if you’re going to Greendale, you can probably skip the Vitrano house and stop downtown instead.

Gift of Wings puts on its annual “Hallowings” event in the Village. Free pumpkins are available to carve and leave to join the display that shines through October 29th. Food and beverages, along with entertainment and other fun activities Thursday through Sunday. Want more information on the event? Click here!

