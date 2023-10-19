It didn’t take long, but as the Green Bay Packers sit at 2-3 following two bad losses to the Detroit Lions and the lesser Las Vegas Raiders, the pressure on head coach Matt LaFleur is beginning to mount.

This week’s match-up against the Denver Broncos presents a unique challenge for LaFleur in his quest to establish himself as the long-term solution in Titletown.

While he has already demonstrated his ability to win with a future hall-of-famer at quarterback with multiple NFC North titles and playoff appearances, the time has come for him to show he can be the long-term answer with the NFL’s youngest roster.

This week’s game in Denver MUST be the start. This game should generate some points for Lafleur’s struggling offense, but on paper, it only gets you so far in this league.

The struggles, for the most part, have been expected.

Love was bound to struggle, injuries tend to happen, and the defense has always been an issue – one Lafleur created by the hire and retaining of Joe Barry.

Developing young talent is obviously the focal point for the franchise’s future, and this game this week provides an ideal opportunity for LaFleur to continue growing and showcasing the growth of these young, emerging players.

I need to see more Christian Watson. More Dontayvion Wicks. More Luke Musgrave. Please, give me more innovation, like we saw in 2020 and 2021.

After a week off and ample time to prepare for the league’s worst defense, the excuses for Lafleur are no more.

This is a win for the Green Bay Packers and should be led by the unit he runs.