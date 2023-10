The Green Bay Packers should come home with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, ESPN Milwaukee’s Mark Tauscher told Wis. Morning News.

“The Raiders stink,” Tauscher said. “This should be a get-right game for the Packers. The Raiders defense is really bad.”

Tauscher expects the game will be close, but ultimately the Packers will win.

“This should be a win for the Packers,” he said. “Green Bay is a better football team and Green Bay should win this game.”